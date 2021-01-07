Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) Lifted to Sector Perform at Atb Cap Markets

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) was upgraded by investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CFW. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) to C$0.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$0.71.

Get Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) alerts:

TSE CFW opened at C$3.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$134.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.02. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$3.40 and a 12 month high of C$63.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.33.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$127.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$144.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -34.9999996 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.