Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) (TSE:CGY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) (TSE:CGY) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $2.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.70. Desjardins also issued estimates for Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) (TSE:CGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$123.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$119.80 million.

CGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Laurentian lifted their price target on Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) boosted their price objective on Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) stock opened at C$65.00 on Thursday. Calian Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$31.29 and a 52 week high of C$71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$634.40 million and a P/E ratio of 29.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

