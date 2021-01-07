Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) PT Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $9.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CALA. BidaskClub cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter worth $30,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter worth $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

