Callisto Network (CLO) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $78,633.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,266.87 or 0.03229182 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00018902 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 54.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, OOOBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.