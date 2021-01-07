Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cambium Networks Corp provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators, including medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. The Company’s wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency, algorithms, wireless-aware switches and cloud-based network management software. Cambium Networks Corp is based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. “

CMBM has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $656.35 million, a PE ratio of 94.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $72.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 31,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $708,275.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,763.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 170,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,571,333 shares of company stock valued at $68,180,610 in the last 90 days. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 71.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the third quarter valued at $121,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 23.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

