Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbnb has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.48.

Shares of ABNB opened at $142.77 on Monday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

