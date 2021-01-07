Canaccord Genuity Increases TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) Price Target to C$1.75

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.40 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TMR. TD Securities upgraded TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) from a “tender” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) from a “tender” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) stock opened at C$2.19 on Tuesday. TMAC Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.44 and a 52 week high of C$3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80. The stock has a market cap of C$285.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.36.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$70.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TMAC Resources Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

