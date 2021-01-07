Canaccord Genuity Lowers Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
TSE:QBR.B opened at C$31.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.05. The company has a market cap of C$7.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 532.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of C$25.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.55.
About Quebecor
See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.