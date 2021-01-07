Canaccord Genuity Lowers Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE:QBR.B opened at C$31.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.05. The company has a market cap of C$7.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 532.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of C$25.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.55.

Get Quebecor alerts:

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.