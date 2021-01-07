Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 311.39% from the stock’s current price.

SELB has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.83.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 1,887,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $4,341,700.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,293,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,775,337.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,916,096 shares of company stock worth $9,654,972 over the last three months. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $176,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $390,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $118,000. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

