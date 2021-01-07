Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL.L) (LON:COPL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL.L) (LON:COPL) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.29. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL.L) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 236,020,159 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.01 million and a PE ratio of -2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.30.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL.L) Company Profile (LON:COPL)

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. It holds 100% interest in the OPL 226 blocks located in the Niger Delta province, offshore Nigeria. The company was formerly known as Velo Energy Inc and changed its name to Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited in July 2010.

