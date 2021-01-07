Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target to $33.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price objective hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CGC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $31.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The firm had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,814,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $2,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

