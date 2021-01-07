Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Ardelyx, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARDX. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $8.81.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The business had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ardelyx by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 559,666 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 72.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 54.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 57,929 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 7.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $27,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at $638,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

