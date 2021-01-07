Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) (LON:CGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $4,728.00

Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) (LON:CGT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,728 ($61.77) and last traded at GBX 4,708.79 ($61.52), with a volume of 8689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,690 ($61.28).

The stock has a market capitalization of £605.79 million and a P/E ratio of 28.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,637.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,529.95.

Get Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) alerts:

In other Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) news, insider Jean Matterson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,578 ($59.81) per share, for a total transaction of £114,450 ($149,529.66).

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.