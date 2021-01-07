Capital One Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.84 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price objective on Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.63.

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$21.87 on Wednesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of C$2.95 and a one year high of C$24.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.68 billion and a PE ratio of -1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.77%.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

