Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives $32.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.21.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capri from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Capri in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Capri in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 20.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 11.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 52.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $42.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.78. Capri has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

