Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $56.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capri’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC cut shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Capri presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.21.

CPRI stock opened at $42.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78. Capri has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $44.75.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Capri by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 38,182 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,400,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,050,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Capri by 1,047.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 301,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 274,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

