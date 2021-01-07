Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Capri from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.37.

NYSE CPRI traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,162. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78. Capri has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capri will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Capri by 20.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Capri by 11.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

