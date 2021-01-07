Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$256.27.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$245.00 to C$264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total transaction of C$4,638,685.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,125,400.

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) stock opened at C$210.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$214.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$193.75. Cargojet Inc. has a twelve month low of C$67.87 and a twelve month high of C$250.01. The firm has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.39.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$162.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$145.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cargojet Inc. will post 6.1199997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.73%.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

