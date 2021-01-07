Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)’s stock price was up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.43. Approximately 155,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 109,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

CSV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carriage Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $600.74 million, a PE ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $84.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.00 million. Analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $35,439.04. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne bought 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $870,580.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,409 shares in the company, valued at $38,107,658.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,333 shares of company stock valued at $98,102 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Carriage Services by 525.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the second quarter worth about $206,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

