Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Carvana from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Carvana in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.77.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $250.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $292.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.06.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.55, for a total value of $2,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,584,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,733,839 shares of company stock worth $661,148,290. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Azora Capital LP raised its position in Carvana by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,414,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

