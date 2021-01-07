Casino Betting Coin (CBC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.18 Million

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Casino Betting Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casino Betting Coin has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $77,754.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Casino Betting Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00045253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.91 or 0.00307307 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00032173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,070.98 or 0.02889180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013588 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Profile

Casino Betting Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 tokens. The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official website is casinobettingcoin.com . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

Casino Betting Coin Token Trading

Casino Betting Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casino Betting Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casino Betting Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casino Betting Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casino Betting Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.