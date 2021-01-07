Castle Trading Up 31.2% Over Last 7 Days (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. Castle has a total market capitalization of $7,825.70 and approximately $26.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. In the last week, Castle has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.03 or 0.00278464 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00040154 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $548.43 or 0.01440375 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000043 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Castle Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 20,559,699 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

