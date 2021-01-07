Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $8.94.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBIO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the third quarter worth $55,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $83,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

