Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

CATY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of CATY opened at $35.03 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

In related news, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $251,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $98,364.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,911 shares in the company, valued at $7,399,864.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,466 shares of company stock worth $644,214. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.