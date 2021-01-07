Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

CVCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cavco Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cavco Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $215.00.

Shares of CVCO opened at $188.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.20. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $99.58 and a 1-year high of $236.10.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $257.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.50 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 19.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

