Cedric Pech Sells 221 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total transaction of $77,361.05. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,407,707.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Cedric Pech sold 528 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $182,138.88.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total transaction of $157,643.59.

MDB stock opened at $335.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.06. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $399.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.03 and its 200 day moving average is $249.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.90 and a beta of 0.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 264.5% in the 3rd quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

