Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.86

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and traded as high as $2.02. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 1,516,911 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cellectar Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James V. Caruso acquired 37,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $49,999.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,756.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jarrod Longcor acquired 29,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $40,000.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,899.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 74,074 shares of company stock valued at $100,000 over the last ninety days. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.21% of Cellectar Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.