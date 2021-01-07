Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) Given a C$9.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 target price on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. CSFB lowered shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.58.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) stock opened at C$8.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$17.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.14. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.06 and a 52 week high of C$13.60.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.23 billion. Research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

