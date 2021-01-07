Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Given New $0.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cenovus Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cenovus Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.83. 211,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,172,539. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $10.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,594,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 34,464 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 498.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 19,861 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,091,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

