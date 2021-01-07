Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CELTF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Centamin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centamin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. Centamin has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $3.07.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

