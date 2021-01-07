Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.79

Shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and traded as high as $10.21. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 44,108 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 223,134 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $955,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $659,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $287,000.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

