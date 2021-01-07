Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.73

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.73 and traded as high as $16.59. Central Valley Community Bancorp shares last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 23,362 shares traded.
CVCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.
The firm has a market cap of $201.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 280.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 131.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 45.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVCY)
Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.
