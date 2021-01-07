Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.73

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.73 and traded as high as $16.59. Central Valley Community Bancorp shares last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 23,362 shares traded.

CVCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The firm has a market cap of $201.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 280.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 131.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 45.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

