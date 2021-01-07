Centrality Price Down 21.4% Over Last Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, Centrality has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One Centrality token can now be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $31.07 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00045239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.03 or 0.00310075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00032100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,057.36 or 0.02875157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Centrality Profile

CENNZ is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,720,127 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

