Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $888.18 Million

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to announce $888.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $854.30 million to $922.05 million. Century Communities reported sales of $792.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $794.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.50 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. 140166 started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Shares of NYSE:CCS traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,142. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 322.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 1,111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.