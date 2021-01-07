Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $888.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to announce $888.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $854.30 million to $922.05 million. Century Communities reported sales of $792.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $794.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.50 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. 140166 started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Shares of NYSE:CCS traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,142. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 322.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 1,111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

