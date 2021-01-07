Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CERT. Bank of America began coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Certara alerts:

Shares of Certara stock opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Certara has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $41.79.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.