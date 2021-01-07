CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CEVA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.67.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $48.16 on Monday. CEVA has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4,816.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CEVA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in CEVA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CEVA by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in CEVA by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in CEVA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

