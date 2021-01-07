ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $644.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to post $644.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $645.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $644.00 million. ChampionX reported sales of $247.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $633.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.55 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $17.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $33.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 305.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

