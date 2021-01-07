ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

CHX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised ChampionX from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $17.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.41. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $633.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.55 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in ChampionX by 305.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

