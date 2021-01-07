ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Trading 4.9% Higher

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) traded up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $17.63. 2,810,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 2,379,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $633.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.55 million. Equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in ChampionX by 305.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth $45,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

