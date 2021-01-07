Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHNG. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.66.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $8,126,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $972,000.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

