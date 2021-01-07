Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHNG. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.66.
NASDAQ CHNG opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $24.21.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $8,126,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $972,000.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
