ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ECOM. BidaskClub downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. William Blair raised ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a market cap of $473.28 million, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.97. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.43 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $760,650.00. Also, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 6,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $84,341.28. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,491. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 670,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 99,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 111,582 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 123,447 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 173,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 60,636 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.