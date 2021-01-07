Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 (NYSE:CHAQ) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (NYSE:CHAQ) rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 8,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 13,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04.

About Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 (NYSE:CHAQ)

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

