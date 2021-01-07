Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $270,000 Stock Position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Genie Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Genie Energy by 22,687.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 223,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 222,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Genie Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNE opened at $7.76 on Thursday. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.17%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

Genie Energy Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider, and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through four segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

