Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $324,000 Stake in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 584.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 70.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 148.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WNEB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western New England Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $44,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

