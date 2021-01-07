Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Relx by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Relx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Relx in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relx stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $27.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on RELX. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

