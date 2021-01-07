Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,950 Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DZS were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of DZS by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DZS by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DZS by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DZS by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of DZS by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 734,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

DZSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of DZS in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on DZS from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DZS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of DZS stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $342.56 million, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.33. DZS Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $93.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.87 million. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DZS Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

