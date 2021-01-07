Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,220 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intevac were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Intevac by 434.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,424.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intevac stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. Intevac, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.72 million, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $21.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Benchmark cut their target price on Intevac from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Intevac Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

