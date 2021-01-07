Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.41.

CQP stock opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc purchased 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Robert Ball sold 6,300 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $224,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 56.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 138.7% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,292,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,994,000 after acquiring an additional 751,144 shares during the period. Southport Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 24,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,580,000 after purchasing an additional 121,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

