Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 52,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Chevron by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 236,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,004,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.64. The stock had a trading volume of 87,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,258,652. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $169.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $119.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.72.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

