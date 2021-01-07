Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chiasma in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chiasma’s FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Chiasma alerts:

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

CHMA has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Chiasma stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. Chiasma has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $246.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, Director David M. Stack acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,759,000 after purchasing an additional 663,778 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,641,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 141,887 shares during the last quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 1,135,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 61,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 2,393.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 588,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 564,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.